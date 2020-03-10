Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Rain showers have returned to the area and will stick around for a good chunk of the morning drive today. Don't let that be an indicator for the entire though, as conditions are expected to improve rapidly into the afternoon.
Today & Tonight
Rain has been on the lighter side for the most part so we don't expect major issues for the morning drive as we expect that trend to continue before rain departs before lunchtime.
The only thing we'll need to keep an eye on are the temperatures in the northern counties. We're in the 40s and 50s as of this writing at 4 AM, but temperatures are expected to drop as the cold front passes by this morning. Most areas should stay above freezing, but our far northern areas may briefly fall below that mark, allowing for a few icy patches to develop.
Temperatures should quickly come back up above freezing, with upper 30s to middle 40s expected for the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest today around 10 to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills will feel more like the 20s and 30s at times.
After rain departs, skies should rapidly clear into the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny conditions for the latter half of the day. These clear skies should carry us through the evening before clouds return late tonight into Wednesday morning ahead of our next system.
Overnight lows will settle into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight with a light and variable wind.
Wednesday
As clouds increase overnight into Wednesday morning, our next system will be approaching from the west. With temperatures cooling off into the 20s and 30s, some areas will see snow at the beginning.
Although it's possible that snow may lead to some slick conditions in these areas to begin the day, we expect any accumulations to remain minor with totals likely staying under an inch and most areas receiving little more than a dusting.
As temperatures warm up, rain will likely begin mixing in with the snow before the system departs to the east in the early afternoon. Highs should land in the upper 30s to middle 40s for the afternoon with a southerly to southeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather should last through Wednesday evening, but skies won't clear out like Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies hanging tough into Thursday morning's commute.
Lows Wednesday night will fall into the lower and middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.