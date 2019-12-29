Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday and great weekend!
We do feature precipitation chances this week. Winds will also be breezy to end out 2019.
Check it out!
Weather Alerts
Flood Watches are in place for Midland, Bay, and Saginaw counties until Monday 10 AM.
Flood Advisories are in place for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties until Monday 9:45 AM.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for Iosco and Alcona counties until Monday 4 PM. For Sanilac and Huron counties until Monday 8 AM.
Wind advisories are in effect for Lapeer, Shiawassee, Genesee, Midland, Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Bay and Huron counties from Monday 6 AM until 4 PM.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties from Monday 4 AM until Tuesday 7 PM.
Get the latest watches, warnings, and advisories for your specific area
Tonight
The first round of steady rain moved through earlier this morning and early afternoon. Another round looks to arrive into the evening and overnight into Monday.
Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be likely once again going into the morning hours of Monday.
Patchy to dense fog will be likely overnight into Monday. Be prepared for reduced visibility.
We already received at general 0.25" to 0.75" from earlier today. Additional rainfall amounts tonight into Monday look to land from 0.50" to around 1.50" on the higher end.
Lows will only fall from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Winds will begin to pick up more into Monday.
Monday
Rain will continue into the morning hours. Still moderate to heavy at times. Expect a wet morning commute. Some patchy to dense fog will be possible for the early morning. Best for some extra time on the morning drive.
Most of this activity will begin to wrap up into the afternoon. Still some scattered shower will be possible.
We will begin to change over to snow showers by the evening hours as a cold front sweeps in from the west.
Temperatures will start in the mid 40s but begin to fall throughout the day.
Winds will be picking up out of the southwest around 15-25 mph with gusts at 30+ mph. Some local power outages will be possible.
More snow showers with some lake effect enhancement will be likely overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday
Snow showers will be possible for a good majority of the day. Some lake enhancement with northwest winds will aid to more lake effect snow off Lake Michigan.
This activity looks to wrap up into the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.
Here's an EARLY outlook for snowfall totals from Monday into Tuesday.
Highs will be much cooler in the mid 30s. Winds will continue to stay breezy mainly out of the west around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25+mph.

