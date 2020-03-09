Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the work-week. 

This weekend was beautiful with sunshine and very mild temperatures! 

Mild temperatures stick around. However, several precipitation chances return for this week.

We break down the forecast below!

Weather Alerts

Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Huron and Sanilac counties.

Starting Tuesday; 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

Tonight 

Some light showers have lingered in our skies earlier this afternoon. Most have managed to stay mainly dry throughout this morning and afternoon.

Periods of light to moderate rain will be possible going forward and starting to pick up quite a bit into this evening and overnight hours.

This rain won't be extremely heavy, but will be pretty consistent into the morning commute on Tuesday. 

Monday Evening

Overnight lows will drop off near 40° overnight.

Any standing water will have a chance to freeze over tonight, especially in our northern zones where temperatures will drop closer to freezing tonight. Could create a slick Tuesday morning commute for a select few.

Tuesday 

Rain will remain widespread through the Tuesday morning commute but should begin tapering off toward late morning into the early afternoon.

Once rain comes to an end, we should see a rapid drying trend into the afternoon hours. 

This should allow skies to clear during the second part of the day which will give us plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be cooler than we've gotten used to the last few days, with the 40s expected for Tuesday afternoon. 

When all is said and done, rainfall totals should check in between 0.25-0.75" in most areas. 

Rain Totals

Winds Tuesday will continue to be breezy. Changing direction from the southwest to the north northwest around 10-20 mph.

Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!

Stay warm, everyone!

