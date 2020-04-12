Easter Sunday proved nicer weatherwise than originally anticipated, but we're still in for rain and high winds on Monday.
Overnight
Showers that stayed away for most of Sunday will become more numerous as we head into the overnight period. This, as a powerful low pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes from the southwest. While we will be spared most of the steadier and heavier rain with this system, a few heavy downpours will be possible during the night. We may even hear a stray rumble of thunder as well, but no organized thunderstorms or severe weather are expected.
Winds for most of the night will remain reasonable, coming in out of the SSE at 6-12 mph. Temperatures will remain mild as well, only slipping to around 50 degrees by daybreak. From there, things will become much more active.
Monday
The showers will linger into the morning hours Monday. A little bit of mixing will also be possible during this time-frame.
As the low pressure passes, this will create a strong wind flow. We are expecting the winds to turn more west southwesterly with sustained values between 20-30 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be between 40-50 miles per. It also appears wind gusts above 50 miles per hour aren't completely off the table.
This is why the National Weather Service has put all Mid-Michigan counties under a High Wind Watch. For timing and more information, click here.
If these winds materialize, it's possible we'll be dealing with some scattered power outages and tree damage. If you have loose objects outside, you may want to secure those objects.
Rain showers are expected to fade away during the early afternoon, with the winds sticking around.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
