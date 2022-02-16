Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great day so far and have had a chance to enjoy the warmth if you've been waiting for a break from the bitter cold.
The warm air portion of our active weather stretch has followed through with expectations, and all signs continue to point to the cold air following on Thursday. Snow is expected to join in as well. Snow totals have shifted around a bit, but some areas will still receive a decent round of snow from this system.
This Evening & Overnight
Mild air is expected to continue through this evening before temperatures begin falling overnight with the passage of the cold front to our west. This will keep any precipitation in the form of rain showers tonight, with a brief period of mixing toward the early morning commutes tomorrow, eventually becoming all snow.
Temperatures are expected to be at freezing or below for just about everyone in Mid-Michigan by 7 AM. From that point forward, temperatures will continue to drop into the afternoon, which allows for icy patches to develop, so be careful.
Thursday
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties from 5 PM Thursday through 3 AM Friday.
The timing stands out, as there is a decent chance that things could slow down significantly for the morning and early afternoon, until the next part of the system arrives during the afternoon and evening. Don't assume the storm has missed us if you don't see much through the first half of the day.
Even without snow, with all of the moisture on the roads Wednesday with the rain and melting snow, icy patches will be in play on untreated roads all day with falling temperatures. We'll be in the teens and 20s for the evening commute. One thing that may help us out during that break is our breezy northerly wind, which could help us dry out the roads a bit. Fingers crossed.
If that aforementioned morning break occurs, the snow will return as we get closer to the evening drive and push through the area through the late evening before ending overnight.
With better agreement in our forecast data showing itself last night and continuing into today, it's becoming reasonably clear the heaviest snowfall of this system will reside to our south. We have adjusted our snowfall outlook accordingly.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities and near the Mount Pleasant area, may see an inch or two at worst if snow manages to make it that far north, but it'll be an uphill battle if no big changes occur. Around the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, 1-4" of snowfall is expected, and generally 3-6" is expected in the advisory area of Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties.
Regardless of the amount of snow, or advisory/no advisory, with cold temperatures in play, snow shouldn't have too much trouble sticking to the roads, especially untreated roads.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens for Friday morning, providing another chance for icy roads. We can never guarantee closings, but school closings may be possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
