Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
it's a dry start to the weekend with more rain along with the stronger winds returning going into Sunday.
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for several Mid-Michigan counties tonight into Sunday morning along Lake Huron.
Get the full details on your area here!
Today & Tonight
High temperatures for today will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s.
A strengthening storm system lifting north from the Gulf Coast will begin to spread clouds northward across the state during the afternoon and evening, with skies quickly becoming overcast my aid-afternoon.
From there, a large swath of rain will follow suit and spread into the region from the south early in the evening. Rain will likely make its arrival along I-69 between 4:00 and 6:00 PM, overtaking the entire region by the later evening.
Periods of rain will continue throughout Saturday night, coming down quite heavily at times. While widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue, with many trees beginning to shed their leaves, we could see some localized backups near clogged storm drains. Drivers should also use extra caution as not only will the roads be slick from the rain, but the fallen leaves will make conditions much more slippery.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for Sanilac, Huron, Arenac, Iosco, and Alcona counties this evening into Sunday morning.
Lows only fall to the upper 40s on Saturday night, with southeast winds increasing to 10-20 mph.
Sunday
Some leftover scattered showers will linger into the early morning hours as the storm system begins to lift north of the region.
Most look to dry out going into the afternoon and early evening. We do look to squeeze out some rays of sunshine before the day is out!
Rainfall amounts will range from 1"-2" by the time things are all said and done, and could inch slightly higher than that in heavier pockets.
Temperatures will at least run milder, climbing into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for most.
Enjoy the "mild" temperatures while we have them. Colder air looks to arrive by mid-next week along with the chance for a few snow showers mixing in by Halloween.. Stay tuned!
