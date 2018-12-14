Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful Friday.
After a slippery morning commute in spots, we're starting to see the rain wind down in Mid-Michigan. All Winter Weather Advisories have now expired and we'll begin the drying out process the rest of the day.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures should gradually warm up enough over the next few hours to help out road conditions and we expect any rain to come to and end in far eastern areas around lunchtime.
While we expect roads to improve, keep an eye out for any slick spots on untreated roads until temperatures warm up this afternoon. Elevated surfaces require a bit of caution as well.
Once we're done with the rain, we're dry for the rest of the day and also this evening.
Temperatures should approach the 40 degree mark this afternoon and it's possible we see some sunshine too. We'll cool down into the 20s overnight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
