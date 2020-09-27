Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
It hasn't felt much like Fall since the season started on Tuesday.
However, expect some changes will cooler temperatures along with more rain chances going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase ahead of a cold front approaching from the west going into the evening hours.
While most of today remained dry, the possibility of a few showers will arrive as early as this evening.
Shower chances rapidly increase overnight into the Monday.
Lows tonight will be much cooler; dropping into the low to mid 50s.
Monday
Numerous showers will be likely going throughout the day on Monday.
While we won't expect it to rain all day, we can expect a soggy Monday to say the least.
Highs for Monday will be noticeably cooler; only reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s.
We continue with rain chances into Monday evening and overnight. The bulk of the rain activity will begin to wrap up by Tuesday morning.
Overall, rainfall totals are looking to be anywhere from 1/2" to an 1" before all is said and done.
Lows Monday night will be even cooler; dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
