Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a beautiful start to the weekend but Sunday the showers quickly returned and they're sticking with us as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, especially this morning.
Stay a step ahead and track the showers before you leave the house with our Interactive Radar.
Today & Tonight
Rain will be most widespread during the morning hours today, and even though we have breaks in the rain coverage, you'll at the very least encounter wet roads.
Ponding on roads is possible as well with some areas receiving around an inch of rain since yesterday.
In addition to the showers, you'll definitely notice the mugginess this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, with dew points not trailing far behind.
Temperatures will be a bit tricky today, cooling down a bit behind the front, then perhaps rebounding slightly with any late day sun. Plan for 50s and low 60s if you're out and about this evening.
Any rain should begin winding down early this afternoon, ending last in the eastern Thumb region. We should be dry in all areas by 5 PM, if not sooner.
Winds will be kicking up quite a bit behind the front, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally peaking between 30-40 miles per hour this afternoon. If today is trash day, be sure to secure your container as best you can.
Skies will clear out rapidly this evening making plenty of progress from 5 PM onward, so some sunshine isn't out of the question before sunset tonight (9:16 PM).
Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will relax to around 5-10 miles per hour out of the west late this evening and overnight.
