It was a pleasant day overall on Thursday, but as has been the case many times recently, rain quickly returned to the forecast late last night and will continue through the end of our workweek.
Today & Tonight
Rain has been slow to start overnight as you go north, but as of 4:30 AM, it is reaching the southern portion of the Tri-Cities region and the coverage will gradually expand northward through the morning.
While some areas may get through the morning commute dry in the north, prepare for the possibility of rain at some point today as you leave the house as rain chances will stick around through tonight.
Temperatures are running mild for the season in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning with the clouds overnight, but won't move much through today. We'll still manage the low to middle 50s with our warmer start this morning.
East northeasterly winds will be a bit stronger today, sustained around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour. Luckily, the wind chill won't be a major issue with temperatures above 50 for the most part.
While it may not rain every second through your Friday evening plans, just like this morning, plan for at least the possibility of a shower. This is especially true if you'll be outside for the high school football playoffs tonight. Temperatures for the games and other plans will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Expect showers to become more scattered overnight, with lows remaining in the 40s and low 50s.
Saturday & Sunday
Although widespread showers should come to an end Friday night, some stubborn showers could linger on Saturday before our system finally clears us to the east. These showers aren't expected to washout the day, but will be a bit of a nuisance from time to time.
Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the day, but areas farther to the north and west may have a chance to sneak in a bit of sun between the clouds during the afternoon. Areas to the east likely won't be as lucky.
If you're headed to the game in East Lansing, plan for the possibility of a light shower, but most of the time it should be dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s ahead of the game during tailgate, and low to mid 50s during the game.
Highs on Saturday will reach into the lower and middle 50s.
Better chances for sun exist on Sunday, especially early in the day. And we're not too concerned about rain to close out the weekend. There are hints that an incoming disturbance may bring a few sprinkles, but as of now, that's a new trend. Even so, it wouldn't have a major impact.
Overall, the weather should cooperate with any Halloween activities, and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon, and likely will stay in the 50s during Trick-Or-Treat times.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
