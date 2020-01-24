Rainy Friday

Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for an a wonderful weekend ahead.
This week weather-wise has been pretty quiet, but today rain and snow has appeared. Still watch out for slick roads, reduced visibility and ponding out on area roads.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
If you're going out anywhere this evening and tonight, grab the umbrella. Rain showers and areas of a wintry mix will continue to move through in a scattered fashion. This unfortunately includes Snowfest at Frankenmuth.
Tonight temperatures will remain mild. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 30s for most locations.
The precipitation (mainly rain) is not expected to be as heavy overnight and for the start of the weekend. However, another component to the forecast will be some patchy fog that may develop this evening and during the overnight. Please make sure to be careful and give yourself some extra time before you hit the roads especially Saturday morning.
Have a great weekend
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
