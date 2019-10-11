Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
We had a beautiful stretch of weather earlier this week, now rain showers are making an appearance once again.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain chances will only increase during the evening hours, becoming more widespread with time, so if you'll be out tonight for any Friday night plans, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.
A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. be prepared for heavy rain at times, especially this evening, and perhaps gusty winds. Winds will stay breezy out of the southeast around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 mph.
Showers should fade during the overnight period, leaving behind rainfall amounts generally between 0.50" to 1.00". Where the heaviest rain falls, we may see a few totals over 1.00".
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.