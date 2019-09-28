Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
As wet as the overnight period was, it isn't a sign of the weekend at large.
We do carry rain chances into next week along with a brief warm up.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Lingering showers will be possible this morning, but we expect conditions to dry out during the afternoon. We will also have decreasing clouds through the second half of the day.
Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Winds out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Drying out for the evening and overnight period. Partly cloudy skies will take us into the beginning of your Sunday.
Lows will be on the cooler side, upper 40s for most with some north of the Bay dipping into the 30s.
Weather Alerts: Frost advisories are posted for Alcona Ogemaw, and Roscommon counties from 12 AM until 8 AM Sunday.
Sunday
We start the day out dry. Some sunshine will be possible to peak throughout the clouds early on.
Increasing clouds quickly move in for the late morning and afternoon. Chances for showers return for the second half of the day.
Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s.
Winds out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.