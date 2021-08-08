Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your Sunday has been going well so far, but it sure has been a rainy start! More rain activity will be carrying us through the morning hours, with a smaller (but non-zero) chance of rain this afternoon. We're also looking at a wet first day of the workweek tomorrow, and storm potential for Tuesday.
Today
Everyone around Mid-Michigan has seen rain or thunderstorms to some capacity during the morning hours here. As of the mid-morning here (~9:30AM), folks southwest are starting to dry out. Folks in the Thumb, but also north and west in the TV5 viewing area, are still seeing rain. This rain will stick around for much of the remaining morning hours. This afternoon poses the possibility of pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but this is conditional on how this morning evolves towards noon. If skies begin clearing allowing for more sunlight and heating, the potential for pop-up showers is there. Otherwise, continued mostly cloudy and overcast conditions will nearly erase any afternoon, heating-of-the-day rain chance. In the case skies do clear, the best chance looks to be from the Saginaw Bay, north and west.
Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s today, kicking off the stretch of hot weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s, possibly even touching lower 90s for the first half of the workweek. Today will also be somewhat breezy at times with a south southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Humidity levels are also expected to stay high too with tropical air from the south continuing to work its way into Mid-Michigan. With the higher dew point temperatures, it will certainly feel like 90+ degrees outside, even if air temperatures never cross the 90 degree threshold.
Tonight
Regardless of which path our weather takes for the afternoon, tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will only settle in the lower 70s though, so expect a mild night. Dew points will also remain near 70 degrees, making tonight quite humid as well.
Monday
Dry conditions from the overnight continue into Monday morning! Rain for tomorrow mostly doesn't come in until the afternoon. This is from the combination of the heat and humidity, but also the leading edge of an upper-level disturbance beginning to knock on Mid-Michigan's front doorstep. The afternoon will see periods of rain and thunderstorms, but at this point in time everything should stay below severe limits. Expect some stronger wind gusts directly under a storm though, as well as torrential rainfall. The image below is under-doing the coverage of the rain to some extent, but there will certainly be heavy downpours under the strongest storms.
Given the threat of torrential downpours Monday, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued an Excessive Rainfall Outlook (ERO) for Monday. An ERO assesses the possibility for flash flooding during a rain event. The WPC has a marginal risk (isolated chance) for flash flooding Monday, meaning that low-lying areas or roadways that are prone to flash flooding could potential flood Monday under the heaviest downpours.
Highs Monday will reach the middle and upper 80s once again, feeling like 90 degrees at times when factoring in the humidity.
Signals of Strong Storms Tuesday
Although Tuesday is still a couple of days out, we are monitoring the possibility for strong, and maybe severe, storms. I wouldn't cancel any Tuesday plans just yet as there is still an abundant amount of time to iron out the Tuesday forecast, as well as pin down the timing better. Tuesday's storm chance will likely change or shift as we get closer to that timeframe.
The chance for Tuesday though comes from the combination of signals already being seen in model data. For strong to severe storms, the ingredients needed are moisture, lift, instability (heat), and wind shear (wind profile). Tuesday certainly has the moisture with ~70 degree dew points, as well as the instability (heat) with temperatures well into the 80s. A shortwave disturbance (a wave in the jet-level wind flow) will move through Michigan Tuesday, giving us stronger wind shear. The signal for lifting is also there at the moment with a warm front moving through, helping to force air upwards.
Overall, this is just something we are monitoring at the moment. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
