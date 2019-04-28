Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After ending the weekend on a lighter and brighter note, rain chances will return for a majority of the week ahead.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Sunshine will last into the evening hours before sunset around 8:33 PM. Clouds will begin to increase from the west out ahead of our next system.
Lows looks to land in the mid 30s.
Monday
The early morning hours are looking to stay dry at this point as skies will be mostly cloudy starting off. Rain and even a little mixing especially north of the Bay will be likely starting around 10-11 AM. No accumulations are expected.
All the precipitation will change over to rain into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s. Showers look to be numerous to widespread for the remainder of the day. Have an umbrella handy!
However, high temperatures will be cooler and way below normal for this time of year. Highs only look to reach the mid 40s where normal is 62.
Showers will come to an end going into the later evening and overnight period. Mostly cloudy skies will hold into Tuesday morning.
Lows will again drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.