Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back into the work and school week.
After a warm start to last week, we've certainly felt some true fall air the last few days and we'll keep that going as we start a brand new workweek. In addition to the cooler weather, a cold rain and cold wind chills will be joining the party as well.
It won't be raining everywhere for the morning drive, so check our Interactive Radar before heading out.
Today & Tonight
Rain will be more common the farther south and east you go in the TV5 viewing area this morning, with some areas even seeing a bit of a slow down the rain compared to times late last night. Even so, rain chances won't be ending anytime soon so don't let the slow down this morning fool you.
Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s in most areas, with some 50s near the lakeshore. With clouds and showers around much of the day, don't expect much movement, with highs expected to be in the same range this afternoon.
With a breezy northeasterly wind around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts around 30 miles per hour, wind chills will be in the upper 30s to low 40s much of today.
Those gusts could be stronger near the lakeshore, up to 45 miles per hour, so a Lakeshore Flood Advisory and a Wind Advisory are in place for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties. Gale Warnings are in place on the Saginaw Bay.
Despite a bit of a lull this morning, expect rain to expand in coverage around the area once again late this morning and early afternoon. Once it returns, it will be with us through the evening before tapering off overnight to just spotty showers. The best chance of rain overnight will be east of I-75.
Rainfall amounts through today will range from 0.50" to just over 1" from the Tri-Cities to the south and east, with largely 0.50" or less to the north and west.
Overnight lows will settle in the 30s and 40s (colder wind chills) with mostly cloudy skies, and a north northeast wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Tuesday
It will be a tale of two days around the TV5 viewing area for our Tuesday, with clouds expected to linger in the Thumb, while areas to the west will break out into some sunshine for the second day of the workweek.
A northerly wind flow that remains breezy around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour, will also keep the possibility of lake-effect showers alive in the Thumb, too. The best chances will be in the morning, and these showers should be on the lighter side.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
