Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it was a great weekend. The weather cooperated nicely with mild temperatures and some more sunshine!
Conditions change quickly going into this week. Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures all return.
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore flood advisories and warnings have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties along the Lake Huron shoreline. Get more information on your specific location here.
Tonight
Clouds from the morning cleared earlier this afternoon which allowed more sunshine in to end out the weekend! We keep that rolling until sunset around 6:44 PM.
Skies stay mostly clear to start off the evening. Look for clouds to slowly increase from south and west going into the overnight period.
Temperatures tonight expected to drop down into the mid to upper 40s.
Monday
We start the day off dry. No weather issue for the morning commute. Skies start off the the day mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.
The next major storm system looks to arrive as early as late morning going into the afternoon and evening.
Periods of rain along with windy conditions will be the main concerns.
Some rain could fall at a moderate clip at times. A few rumbles of thunder won't be out of the question.
Winds will be mainly out of the southeast sustained around 15-25 mph. Gusts will look to reach 30+ mph at times.
Lakeshore flood advisories and warnings have already been posted along the majority of the Lake Huron shoreline. Time frame is from Monday 11 AM until Tuesday 4 AM.
Flooding along the shoreline in low lying areas, high waves along with beach erosion will be some of the major impacts.
Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for one last day before we return to the 50s Tuesday.
Stay tuned to the forecast for updates on this system.
