Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Rain has started to blossom around the area at this lunch hour and that will be the flavor for most through the remainder of the day. Cooler air with a few snowflakes is in store for Thursday, but the wintry precipitation will only reach a few.
Afternoon
A cold front advancing through the Great Lakes is responsible for the uptick in rain activity we've seen. This rain will be mainly focus on our central and southern counties, additionally in the Thumb, but everyone has a chance to see some rain before the day in over.
The advancement of the cold front will gradually drop temperatures this afternoon and evening, with temperatures nearly maxed-out for today already. Highs will reach the upper 50s south but only manage the 40s up north. This is where most locations are currently sitting just past noon. The wind is currently out of the southwest just ahead of the cold front but will turn westerly behind it. Breezy conditions will also be the case this afternoon with a 10 to 20 mph wind.
Additional rain on top of what has already fell won't amount to too much more, only around 0.25" on average, while a few locally higher totals are possible. Storm total from today will range between 0.25" to 0.50".
Tonight
Any shower activity still present this evening will wind down near midnight, although locations west of the Thumb will dry out before then. Dry air and subsidence (sinking air) behind the cold front will allow for a brief clearing in our western counties tonight. Overall, the cooler air rushing in will drop low temperatures into the 30s with 20s north. The daytime breeze will shift to the west but still sustain between 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday
The brief clearing overnight may give us a chance at some morning sunshine on Thursday, but overall expect clouds to quickly fill back in as a breezy westerly wind brings clouds off of Lake Michigan into the TV5 viewing area. Cold air will return as well, with highs only expected to be in the 30s and low 40s on Thursday, with wind chills running even cooler than that. Speaking of that breeze, the cool air behind Wednesday's cold front will have some momentum to it. Sustained winds will range between 10 to 15 mph, but some gusts will reach up to 30 mph.
Lake-effect snow is also a possibility, but with a westerly flow, that usually favors areas along I-69 and southward, as well as our far northern areas. Regardless, any snow showers that pass through Thursday should remain minor with minimal accumulation expected at this point.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
