Happy Tuesday! Although it was a snowy Monday, we hope you had a great start to the week.
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall totals from Nov. 11
The first widespread snow impacted Mid-Michigan yesterday, and today we have been dealing with some lake-enhanced snow showers. Although, most locations saw some sunshine for today, it has been very cold. That cold air will be sticking around too.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chill
Temperatures have been cold all day long, with wind chill readings in the teens. That cold air and brutal wind chills will unfortunately get worse tonight as our skies clear out allowing for our temperatures to drop.
For the evening hours, the lake-effect snow showers should come to an end with clouds decreasing. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 20s and teens.
Overnight low temperatures tonight will drop in the single digits. With our overnight temperatures going that low, we could be breaking records for this cold air.
Stay warm and still watch out for any slick roads and sidewalks.
