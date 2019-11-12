Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week despite the weather and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Our first widespread, significant snowfall passed through yesterday, causing havoc on the roads and leaving a few areas buried under several inches of fresh snow. Thankfully things are slowing down a bit for most areas Tuesday, but lake-effect snow will continue in some parts of the area for one more day.
We have several school closings, so be sure to check our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Lake-effect snow chances will remain highest through parts of Huron and Sanilac counties through the morning hours, especially the eastern sections of those counties. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place there through 12 PM.
Outside of the snow, it's downright cold this morning! We've got temperatures in the single digits and teens, with wind chills down in the single digits to even below zero in isolated areas.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chill
Don't expect much improvement temperature-wise today with highs stuck in the upper teens to around the middle 20s. Wind chills will remain in the teens today. We are likely going to break records for our coldest high temperatures for November 12th. Those records are:
- Flint: 28 (1995)
- Saginaw: 30 (1995)
Once the lake-effect bands push offshore in the Thumb later this morning, we should only see isolated to widely scattered snow for the rest of the day with minimal accumulation. Parts of eastern Huron and Sanilac counties will be the exception, picking up another 1-4" of snow.
This evening, expect any lake effect snow to gradually diminish with clearing skies into the first half of the night. This should allow for an easy fall into the single digits for overnight lows. These could be record breaking as well. Those records are:
- Flint: 15 (1997)
- Saginaw: 16 (1920)
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
