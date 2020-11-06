Our broken record of a weather pattern may literally start breaking records this weekend!
Overnight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will take us through the remainder of our Friday night. Temperatures will again remain well above average for early November, falling only to around 50 degrees.
Saturday & Sunday
Similar conditions are expected through Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies expected both days.
With the widespread sunshine and continued southerly to southwesterly wind flow, warm temperatures will keep on rollin' during the afternoons. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s all weekend long, potentially breaking records along the way.
Clear skies and comfortable nights will be the theme through the evening and overnight hours. This weekend would be perfect for a bonfire, but just like any leaves, be sure to keep an eye on those fires with the dry conditions.
