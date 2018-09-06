Wednesday night strong to severe storms rolled across the region, but for our Thursday we can now enjoy cooler, drier and more comfortable weather conditions.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
High pressure has begun to build in across the region which means sunshine and dry conditions are not too far away. Temperatures today will be cooler climbing into the lower 70s and the humidity is drastically lower. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy as we go through the afternoon. It will be a tad breezy with northeasterly winds sustained at 5 to 15 mph gusting up towards 20 mph.
Tonight, temperatures will drop towards 50 degrees. Clouds will continue to decrease, leaving us with a mostly clear sky.
Friday
It will be a cool start to our Friday starting the day in the lower 50s and upper 40s in our coolest spots. Dry weather will resume and the sunshine will return.
See how long the cooler temperatures stick around with the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.