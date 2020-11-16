Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to the week.
No doubt, wind was a big story as we ended the weekend and while we expect breezy conditions to continue today, the worst of it is behind us.
However, we continue to track the next system returning by this evening.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures won't be helped too much, with highs expected to be capped in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.
Wind gusts should hang out around 25 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. before subsiding into the evening hours.
As a small area of high pressure passes by to our south, some sun will be possible to poke in-between any cloud cover for this afternoon.
However by later this evening, our next disturbance arrives (mainly after 6 PM) bringing a chance for rain and snow. With temperatures falling as the system arrives, we do expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation.
Any rain/snow shower activity should move through fairly quickly, and come to an end shortly after midnight.
Significant accumulation is not expected, and if any occur, it should be primarily on grassy surfaces. Be more prepared for some slick spots early Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s. Winds we be no where near as strong; from the west around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Most of Tuesday looks to remain dry. We will be setting up for a classic lake-effect pattern.
Chances for a few flurries or an isolated snow shower will be possible throughout the day.
Intervals of sun and clouds will be likely with lake effect clouds development due to northwest winds around 5-15 mph. Some higher gusts near 20 mph can't be ruled out.
Highs on Tuesday will be staying colder to support an snow development; mid to upper 30s.
Winds will begin to change more to a south and westerly direction ending any lake effect development into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows Tuesday will be cold dropping into the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
