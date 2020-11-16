Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to the week.
No doubt, wind was a big story as we ended the weekend and while we expect breezy conditions to continue today, the worst of it is behind us. If that isn't enough, we should see some sunshine return today.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills running largely in the 20s thanks to our breezy westerly wind. Those wind gusts are mostly around 25 to 30 miles per hour, but we're still occasionally seeing a few gusts near 40.
We're starting the dry fairly dry too, with only a few light snow showers in our far northern areas.
As a small area of high pressure passes by to our south, we should see skies clear out toward lunch time and we should stay that way much of the afternoon. Temperatures won't be helped too much, with highs expected to be capped in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon. Wind gusts should hang out around 25 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon.
While the afternoon clears out, it won't last too long as our next disturbance arrives this evening (mainly after 6 PM) bringing a chance for rain and snow. With temperatures falling as the system arrives, we do expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation.
This round of wet weather should move through fairly quickly, and come to an end shortly after midnight. Significant accumulation is not expected, and if any occur, it should be primarily on grassy surfaces.
Overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s with winds relaxing to around 5 to 15 miles per hour late tonight. Although mostly cloudy skies begin the night, we may see some breaks in the cloud cover toward Tuesday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
