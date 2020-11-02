Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
We got our first taste of winter in many parts of Mid-Michigan as we closed out the weekend, with some areas getting their first taste of winter with a coating of snow on the grass. Even areas that didn't see as much snow had a cold northwesterly wind, that kept wind chills in the 20s much of the afternoon.
While we do remain breezy today, we will manage to stay dry, and that's a trend that will continue this week. Warmer temperatures return, too!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, the wind has thankfully relaxed a bit from the peak yesterday afternoon and early evening. We're still breezy in spots, but nowhere near the same level. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills running a few degrees cooler.
Any lingering flurries that may still be out there should wind down through morning, and cloud cover should gradually thin out a bit through the course of the day. That additional sunshine will be nice to see, but our highs will be stuck in the middle 40s this afternoon.
Winds won't be quite as strong as yesterday, but should gradually pick up again today, sustained out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings continue through 10 PM for Huron and Tuscola counties, with flooding especially possible in low-lying areas, and areas immediately along the shoreline. Erosion will be possible as well.
Dry weather holds through this evening and overnight, with just a few passing clouds here and there. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to middle 30s, with winds lightening up once again.
Bright Skies & Warmer Temperatures
The rest of this week should be absolutely beautiful by early November standards and will provide a nice chance to finish any last minute outdoor projects if you're still trying to get that done at this point. Expect tons of sunshine from Monday through Sunday.
Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Tuesday and only get warmer from there. It appears Wednesday through the weekend we'll have highs that jump into the 60s and by the end of this stretch, it's not completely unreasonable to see some temperatures that get pretty close to, or even reach, 70 degrees. We're not ready to put a temperature that warm on the 7-day forecast just yet, but we'll keep our eyes on it.
Stay warm, everyone!
