Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
It's been a great stretch of weather so far this week and while changes are on the way, it won't be a complete 180 for your Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild, but clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will gradually return to the forecast as well. Stronger winds will be another thing to look out for this afternoon.
Afternoon & Tonight
Despite the clouds moving in for a mostly cloudy day, we should still manage a significant warm up today with that stronger southerly wind (10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph) bringing in plenty of mild air today. Our high temperatures will reach the mid 60s for most, but upper 50s will be the case for our northern locations. Depending on how much sun we get this afternoon, 70 is within reach for our southern locations.
Some scattered showers are possible this evening for our northern counties, but data has been trending drier for the rest of us through the late AM and midday hours.
Chances for rain will increase slightly into the overnight, with scattered showers pressing eastward a bit more. With the clouds and continued southerly wind flow, overnight lows will only settle down to the mid 50s, with upper 40s up north.
Thursday
Scattered showers will be around on your Thursday, primarily in the morning before tapering off completely in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be very mild to start the day in the upper 40s and mid 50s, setting us up for one last day in the 50s and 60s.
These showers won't produce much rainfall, with totals when all is said and done expected to largely stay around 0.25" or less.
After the cold front passes us by, not only will the showers end, but we're expecting skies to gradually clear out too. A mostly sunny Thursday PM is looking to shape up for us here around Mid-Michigan!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.