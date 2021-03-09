Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
It's been a great stretch of weather so far this week and while changes are on the way, it won't be a complete 180 for your Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild, but clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will gradually return to the forecast as well.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, we should be in pretty good shape for the morning drive. While clouds are on the increase, it will still be awhile before we see any rain develops after our dry days so far this week.
Temperatures are running in the 30s and 40s this morning, with a wind chill in the 30s thanks to southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Despite the clouds moving in for a mostly cloudy day, we should still manage a significant warm up today with that enthusiastic southerly wind (10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph) bringing in plenty of mild air today. Highs should land at least in the 50s today, with lower to middle 60s in our warmest spots.
Scattered showers will be possible today, but primarily in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. These showers that do develop are not expected to be terribly heavy, with rainfall amounts through midnight likely checking in at 0.10 or less. The farther south and east you go, the drier you will be through this evening.
Chances for rain will increase slightly into the overnight, with scattered showers pressing eastward a bit more. With the clouds and continued southerly wind flow, overnight lows will settle only in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday
Scattered showers will be around on your Thursday, primarily in the morning before tapering off completely in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be very mild to start the day in the 40s and 50s, setting us up for one last day in the 50s and 60s.
These showers won't produce much rainfall, with totals when all is said and done expected to largely stay around 0.25" or less.
After the cold front passes us by, not only will the showers end, but we're expecting skies to gradually clear out too. It appears we'll have a reasonable shot to end the day with sunshine tomorrow.
