Occasional showers and thunderstorms that rolled through the region on Wednesday are now history, and it looks like they're going to stay that way for a bit.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the remainder of the night, but no need to worry about any rain falling from them. As we dry out, we'll also cool down, but that cooling will also lead to the development of patchy fog. Locations across the Thumb and downwind of Saginaw Bay will be a greatest risk, and could see visibility drop to a mile or less at times.
Lows by morning will fall into the low and middle 50s for most of us, with a few upper 40s possible along the Lake Huron shoreline. The culprit, a lingering NNE wind at 6-12 mph.
Thursday
Go ahead and take the word 'rain' out of your vocabulary for a bit. Music to many of our ears, especially our local farmers, lingering clouds and fog on Thursday morning will quickly give way to increasing sunshine as high pressure spreads in across the Great Lakes.
Although the high will be approaching from the north, it does not mean that our daytime temperatures are poised for another below-average run. In fact, we'll keep things right where they should be in early-June. Most highs will level out in the low to mid 70s, with middle to upper 60s closer to Lake Huron.
Clear and quiet on Thursday night. Lows in the low 50s.
