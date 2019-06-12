We don't need it, but not only is more wet weather on the way, we're also in for an outright crash in our temperatures.
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 4:00 PM Thursday to 4:00 AM Friday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will take a brief break before midnight, but it will all be in preparation for the main event rolling overnight. Enjoy the mild 70s while you can, because we're in for quite a temperature shock in the next 24 hours, on top of the expected rain.
Rain will sweep back in across Mid-Michigan after midnight, becoming more widespread and heavier as we head toward daybreak. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, as low temperatures settle into the middle 50s.
The rain will quickly lead to more flooding in areas already waterlogged from last weekend's storm system and from heavy rains going all the way back to Memorial Day weekend. If you have experienced any of the recent flooding or just live in a flood-prone area, make sure your sump pump is working and keep a close eye on water levels in your area. Stay alert for ponding on area roads as well.
Thursday
Periods of rain will continue on Thursday, steadiest and most widespread through midday. Expect occasionally heavy rain on your way into work, and plan on some extra commute time.
Rain will very gradually taper off to scattered showers on Thursday afternoon, with the threat of wet roads and localized flooding continuing through the evening commute. Rain will come to an end by midnight, giving way to a brief period of clearing Thursday night into Friday morning. By the time the rain ends, most areas stand to pick up 0.50"-1" of new rainfall.
Making things worse on Thursday will be an unseasonably chilly air mass, that will keep our temperatures substantially below the mark for mid-June. Many locations east of I-75 will spend most of the day in the low to middle 50s. Some inland areas may reach as high as 60, but that will be the best we can hope for. Add to that a 10-20 mph out of the NNE, and we're staring down a plain raw day.
