Regardless of how we feel, Mother Nature will continue to put the color gray on us this week!
Tonight
Skies will remain cloudy overnight, with little else to be spoken for. Unlike last night, we will not see any freezing drizzle or icy conditions in time for the morning commute. Instead, we'll stay dry with lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Wednesday
Hey, remember those clouds? You won't need to remember them, since they will still be here on Wednesday! Mostly cloudy skies might let a peek or two of sunshine through, but with no significant change in our air mass, clearing will remain a stranger.
Highs will again climb into the mid 30s, putting us a handful of degrees above average for early January. Winds will remain light out of the NNW at 4-8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.