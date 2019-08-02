Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and have been able to enjoy the pleasant stretch of weather. We hope it's a great weekend ahead, too.
Our forecast has been stuck on repeat the last few days, but not in a bad way of course. It also isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. We should see mostly dry and pleasant conditions continue right through the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Like we've seen the last few days, skies are clear as we kick off the morning drive and temperatures are on the comfortable side of things with plenty of 50 as we start the morning.
With full sunshine expected once again today, these temperatures should make an efficient run into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. Lakeshore counties will be the exception with 70s possible right near the shoreline.
Whatever you have going on for your Friday night plans, you should be in great shape. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s and 80s, before landing in the middle 50s to low 60s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
