Clouds just wouldn't give us a break on Tuesday, robbing us of another chance to see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Unfortunately, it looks like our chances are behind us as a new storm system is set to bring more clouds on Wednesday, and a whole lot more!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight, but nothing else to worry about. We'll reach our low temperatures this evening in the low 30s, and then see a gradual increase into Wednesday morning. Most of us will wake up to readings in the middle and upper 30s, with southwesterly winds increasing to 5-15 mph.
Wednesday
Before we wonder about our chances for a white Christmas, we're going on quite a roller coaster ride. A warm front charging out of the plains on Wednesday will push our temperatures into the middle and upper 40s, with a few locations possibly topping 50 degrees in the afternoon. After a dry morning under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers will begin to develop around midday and will become increasingly numerous through Wednesday evening. Along with wet road conditions, gusty southerly winds at 15-25 mph will make for an additional hazard for your commute. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible at times.
Now for the other half of this weather roller coaster. Low pressure tracking across Lake Superior on Wednesday night will drag a potent cold front across the state after midnight. A brief period of steadier rain will precede the front, possibly accompanied by an isolated rumble of thunder. That will all quickly change after 3:00 AM, as plummeting temperatures change things over to a wintry mix, and eventually lingering snow showers by daybreak Thursday. Temperatures by Thursday morning will drop to the middle and upper 20s.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Now for our chance of a white Christmas. In short, chances are lower than they looked early this week, but they are not zero, either! Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will featured scattered lake effect snow showers as the coldest air of the season arrives. Highs will be limited to the low and middle 20s, with lows in the teens both nights. Strong northwesterly winds will funnel that cold air across Lake Michigan, and should have no trouble stirring up the snow showers.
Our best shot at picking up or having 1" of snow on the ground for Christmas will be limited to areas along US-127 and parts of M-55, in the familiar lake effect zones. The rest of the region is unlikely to reach the 1" mark, but odds of seeing some falling snow on Christmas Day are good. White Christmas or not, we'll at least have some festive weather for the holiday!
Stay warm, everyone!
