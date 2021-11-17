Even if it came at the cost of some rain, Wednesday brought us some welcome warmth to break up the chilly weather for a bit. We'll waste no time getting back to typical November weather, though.
Tonight
Rain will continue a gradual march toward the southeast this evening, wrapping up for us by midnight. Heavy downpours will remain possible before that happens though, so expect wet roads and use caution if you will be traveling during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will take the reigns from there, giving way to some brief clearing around sunrise.
Temperatures will head right back to around average for mid-November, falling to the low 30s for most of us. Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph will make it feel more like the upper 20s, by be ready to bundle up in the morning!
Thursday
The brief clearing overnight may give us a chance at some morning sunshine on Thursday, but overall expect clouds to quickly fill back in as a breezy westerly wind brings clouds off of Lake Michigan into the TV5 viewing area. Cold air will return as well, with highs only expected to be in the 30s and low 40s on Thursday, with wind chills running even cooler than that. Speaking of that breeze, the cool air behind Wednesday's cold front will have some momentum to it. Sustained winds will range between 10 to 15 mph, but some gusts will reach up to 30 mph.
Lake-effect snow is also a possibility, but with a westerly flow, that usually favors areas along I-69 and southward, as well as our far northern areas. Regardless, any snow showers that pass through Thursday should remain minor with minimal accumulation expected at this point.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
