We're giving the rain the boot for a bit, and even getting some Summer-like warmth back into the picture too!
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Overnight
Clear skies and calm wind will settle in with a pocket of high pressure overnight, giving us a chance to dry out from the latest soaking put on us. Lows will run a bit cooler than average in the low 50s.
Chances are low, but some isolated fog may develop in cooler locations. Stay alert for changes in visibility if you will be on the roads overnight.
Friday: Summer Arrives 11:54 AM
Beyond the possibility of some early morning fog, Friday looks like one of the nicer days of the workweek, conveniently just in time for summer to arrive late tomorrow morning.
Temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s should be able to take advantage of the sunshine and high temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 70s during the afternoon hours. Like usual, values near the lake will be cooler.
This weather is great news for the Midwest Regional Championships Soccer Tournament which gets underway Friday.
Skies will stay bright through the early evening and remain at least partially clear into the overnight period. Low temperatures Friday night and into Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s.
