Hot and humid weather continued on Thursday, but we kept storms out of the area! That looks like a trend that will continue toward the weekend!
Tonight
Stop us if this sounds familiar. Quiet weather marches on for tonight, as high pressure continues to hover over the Great Lakes! Expect mostly clear skies, with the same warm and muggy conditions as the last couple of nights. Also a possibility will be some isolated fog. Not a widespread issue, but could lead to a few pockets of reduced visibility here and there. Lows in the mid 60s with light and variable winds.
Weekend Outlook
Friday should be a nice end to the workweek with plenty of sun and there is reasonable confidence we can drop any rain chance for tomorrow. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s once again away from the lakeshore.
Heading into the weekend it's becoming clear that most, if not all, of our Saturday will be on the dry side. Data continues to support our weekend cold front arriving closer to Sunday, leaving only a small chance for a few late evening showers on Saturday night.
Even with a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday with that cold front, things still don't look great for widespread rain. Our current chances are only around 30% and as time goes on, even that may be overly optimistic.
Highs will be quite warm on Saturday in the upper 80s and with the humidity factored in, it could feel more like the low 90s. Highs on Sunday will cool down slightly, but remain in the middle 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
