Good Tuesday evening! High pressure parked over the Great Lakes treated us to abundant sunshine today, and there's still plenty more to come!
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Sunny skies from Tuesday will remain clear this evening and throughout the overnight period. We do expect another round of patchy fog to develop after midnight, likely a bit more widespread than what we experienced on Monday night. The fog may be locally dense, so remain alert if traveling overnight and on Wednesday morning!
The clear skies (barring any fog) will grant us ideal viewing conditions for the annual Draconid meteor showers, which peaks tonight! Once full darkness sets in, take a look overhead toward the northwest, toward the constellation Draco. The constellation sits directly above the Little Dipper in the sky, so you can use that for a point of reference. As many as 5-15 meteors per hour will be visible, so throw on a jacket and take a look!
Lows will settle in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s possible north of the Tri-Cities.
Wednesday
After any leftover fog burns off on Wednesday morning, we'll just copy and paste in Tuesday's weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs climbing in the middle and upper 60s!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
