Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a wonderful week so far and welcome you to the second half.
Today we will have above average temperatures, but it will come with rain showers and windy conditions. Some icing will be possible too, so please take your time while driving.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this afternoon, make sure to grab the rain gear. A storm system will move across Mid-Michigan today producing rain showers, strong winds, and yes mild temperatures.
High temperatures today will climb into the lower 40s. Winds will be strong sustained out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting towards 25 mph.
We'll have scattered rain showers this afternoon, becoming more heavy and steady by the evening commute home lasting through our Thursday night. Rain will be heavy at times, so go slow out on the roads. Temperatures for much of the night will settle in the lower 40s.
Temperatures will climb past midnight and we will wake-up with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Scattered rain showers for your overnight period and Friday morning is likely.
Friday
Eventually our mild air will end, and temperatures will drop past lunchtime Friday. With that being the case the scattered rain showers will start to transition over to snow showers for Friday afternoon and evening.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.