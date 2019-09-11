Good Wednesday afternoon! Strong to severe storms were the story around Mid-Michigan last night and it appears we'll have another chance for those today.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Mid-Michigan until 11 PM this evening. Be sure to keep an eye on our Interactive Radar if you'll be out and about this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk area and a Slight Risk area for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Simply put, coverage of any severe weather is expected to be isolated/scattered in nature.
The time frame of concern for any strong storms is primarily between 2-10 PM tonight, with the chance fading with each hour after sunset. This includes the afternoon bus stops and any outdoor plans this evening, so be sure to keep an eye on things.
If strong storms develop, the primary hazards are expected to be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. However, just like last evening we cannot completely rule out a tornado. Hail will also be possible in the strongest cells.
In addition to the storm threat, expect temperatures this afternoon to climb into the 70s and 80s, with truckloads of humidity. Heat index values may climb toward 90 in our warmest spots.
The chances for showers will linger overnight, while becoming more scattered as we get closer to Thursday morning's commute. Overnight lows should settle mostly in the 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
