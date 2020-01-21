Good Tuesday morning! We hope it was a great start to the week and send our best wishes for a fantastic Tuesday.
Despite some clouds rolling in for the afternoon, it was a quiet day around Mid-Michigan with some chilly temperatures being the only hurdle to an otherwise pleasant day. That cold will stick around for one more day, before 30s return for the rest of the week.
Today & Tonight
Although we haven't improved much, we're not quite as cold as yesterday morning with low teens to low 20s out the door. These values are about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.
Winds are fairly light out of the west southwest around 5 to 10, just enough to bring wind chills into the single digits for some.
High temperatures will likely stick in the 20s for one more day with middle and upper 20s expected this afternoon. Wind chills will feel more like the teens, so be sure to dress appropriately.
Dry weather should roll on today, so we don't expect any issues for both the morning and afternoon drives. Skies will have their fair share of cloud cover today, but we should manage some partly cloudy breaks at times, especially toward the later parts of the day.
Partly cloudy skies, with even a few mostly clear patches, should carry us through the overnight with no threat of wet weather as high pressure slips by to the south of us. Lows won't be falling too far, with upper teens to low 20s.
Warming Up A Bit
Tuesday should be our last day in the 20s for awhile as it looks like highs in the 30s return for Wednesday and beyond. It appears most of our days from that point through the weekend will be spent in the middle and upper 30s.
For perspective, these values are around 5-10 degrees above our average highs in the upper 20s this time of year.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
