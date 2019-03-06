Good Wednesday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far. You made it to the halfway point!
Cold temperatures and some scattered flurries and snow showers have been the theme so far this week in Mid-Michigan and it appears we're in for one last round today.
For those ready for temperatures to start warming up a bit, we only go up from here through the rest of the week.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are very similar to what we've been experiencing the last few days. We're mostly in the single digits with our coldest spots falling below zero.
Winds aren't overly strong, but enough to keep our wind chills around 0 to -15 or so this morning. That wind will remain westerly today, a touch lighter than the last few days.
Highs this afternoon should be in the middle teens to the low 20s, feeling more like the single digits all day long.
Sky conditions will generally be the same as the last few days. We'll have some sunshine from time to time especially to start the day, while also having periods of mostly cloudy skies as lake-effect clouds stream in late morning and afternoon.
Scattered snow showers will be possible once again this afternoon and evening before we're finally able to say goodbye to lake-effect for good for a few days starting tomorrow.
Accumulations like yesterday should be pretty minor but may be enough to coat the roads at times, perhaps quickly in some more moderate bursts of snow.
Skies will gradually clear out overnight, with lows falling into the single digits and low teens for our Thursday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
