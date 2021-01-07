Good Thursday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice or better.
There hasn't been much change in our weather story this week and it appears our Thursday won't be much different. We could certainly use a little vitamin D, and it appears we have some chances for the sun to poke through the next few days. But it may be a slow process, so sit tight!
Today & Tonight
We just can't seem to shake the flurries and drizzle completely, and we still have a few spotty areas of precipitation occurring this morning. While it's not all that heavy for widespread, it could still be a nuisance on the morning drive, especially if you're east of I-75. As always, keep an eye out for any sneaky icy areas out on the roads, as well as sidewalks, driveways, etc.
As would be expected with our mostly cloudy skies, our temperature range through today will be quite small. Expect another day in the 30s for highs this afternoon, with light north northeasterly winds around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Hopefully for real this time, flurries and drizzle are expected to wind down this morning as drier air filters in from the north. While some breaks in the overcast skies are possible, we still expect mostly cloudy skies to hold strong for most of today.
Dry weather should hold through this evening and overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will settle mostly in the 20s once again.
Friday & Saturday
Skies will remain stubborn to clear into the first half of Friday, but we should start seeing more breaks in the clouds, especially during the second half of the day.
High temperatures on Friday will be a bit cooler thanks to potentially a cooler start with breaks in the clouds overnight, but we should still be mostly in the low 30s to close out the workweek.
Dry weather will roll on into the weekend as well, with a quiet early January Saturday ahead of us. With a northerly wind flow continuing to bring drier air into the region, skies should remain brighter on Saturday as well.
Highs will jump into the 30s in most areas for Saturday afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
