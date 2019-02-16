Good Saturday morning! We hope you had great week and we hope it's a relaxing weekend.
After a busy week, things are finally starting to quiet down a bit and we should get a nice breather as we head through today. While we're keeping an eye on a system for Sunday, we don't expect anything major at this time.
Be sure to check out your weekend forecast discussion below.
Today & Tonight
After some clearing last evening clouds quickly returned overnight and they'll likely remain stubborn for much of the morning. We do not expect them to stick around for the entire day, however.
There are some signs that we'll see at least some partial clearing, allowing for some sunshine this afternoon, followed by even more clearing expected this evening.
Temperatures are in the teens and 20s to start today, with wind chills trailing actual temperature values by about five degrees. Highs this afternoon from the mid 20s to around 30 look reasonable.
Skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight period with lows expected to fall into the single digits and low teens.
Sunday
Clouds quickly return on Sunday with a trend toward mostly cloudy and overcast skies by the afternoon. While the clouds increase it should be dry for the first half of the day.
Highs should reach the lower and middle 20s during the day tomorrow, with a northeasterly breeze keeping wind chills in the teens.
Our latest forecast data has started to indicate a system to our west, which has been expected to stay south of us, will be tracking close enough to justify a chance for snow on Sunday.
While snow will be possible, with the best chances from the Tri-Cities on south (highest near I-69), it doesn't appear to be anything major. Any accumulations look to be 1" or less.
Temperatures fall back into the teens Sunday night, so any snow could make roads slick into the Monday commutes.
