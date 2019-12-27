Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday week and we welcome you to the weekend!
This week featured above average temperatures, even record breaking heat on Thursday. That trend of above average temperatures will stick around for these next few days. (Average high temperature is 31 degrees). However, this weekend we will see some rain moving in.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Clouds will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 20s with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
We will start the weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s for the morning hours under a partly cloudy sky. Although we will have some sunshine to start our day, it will not last all day because clouds will begin to build in during the afternoon.
High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the lower 40s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds will continue to increase during the evening hours, and if you have any Saturday night plans, make sure to grab the rain gear. We are expecting rain to arrive around midnight, and we will see periods of rain throughout our Sunday and our Monday.
Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the 30s with breezy conditions. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Have a great weekend!
