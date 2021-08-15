Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the second day of your weekend is getting off to a great start! Just like Saturday, there is more than enough sunshine to go around with comfortable summer temperatures. The tropics are also still looking to affect some of our weather mid-week.

Afternoon

High pressure is now sitting directly over the Lower Peninsula and the Great Lakes as a whole. This will keep skies very clear, with a few high clouds streaming in late in the evening. Regardless, it is still going to be a very sunny and bright afternoon! Highs will reach the upper 70s, touching 80s in spots. That will put every location about a degree or two warmer than Saturday. A light and variable wind will also make any outdoor activities a breeze.

Tonight

With influence from high pressure continued, mostly clear skies will once again be the case. At that, only a few high clouds will be the very worst in cloud coverage, so skies will generally be clear for most. Lows will be slightly milder than Saturday night, settling in the middle 50s with some lower 50s north. The wind will also stay light and variable through the overnight hours.

Monday

Monday will almost be a repeat weather-wise once again, but also a touch warmer with slightly more cloud coverage. Monday clouds will begin to roll in more in the evening, but the majority will be thin high clouds, which will still allow for bright conditions. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a whole. Highs will be around 80 degrees, give-or-take a few degrees depending on your location.

Mid-Week Rain Chances

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move into the continental United States by mid-week, a rush of Gulf moisture will come with it. This is where more rain chances come in starting Tuesday evening. Given the higher amounts of water vapor in the air and heating with temperatures in the 80s, expect the daily cycle of afternoon showers and storms headed into the end of the week. Dew points will be back up into the 60s near 70, indicating the high levels of water vapor, making for a return of the humid conditions.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!