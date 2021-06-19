Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Showers and storms are in the forecast for today, but luckily most of Fathers' Day is looking dry! Our next rain-maker will move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
Showers and thunderstorms began bubbling up in central Wisconsin early this morning where a weak disturbance is located. This disturbance will strengthen a little bit and move east, bringing those showers and storms into our area. The best timing for this activity will be between 10AM to 5PM today. This is also where a better chance for strong to severe storms comes in. If you are outside today, be sure to stay weather-aware and check in on our interactive radar right here.
A marginal risk has been issued for our I-69 counties by the Storm Prediction Center. If any storms do go severe, the major impacts will be strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. We will have the latest warning information right here if any storms do happen to go severe.
Highs today will reach the upper 70s and just reach the 80 degree mark. More clouds this morning will make a major warm-up more difficult today.
We will dry out and being clearing out around dinnertime today, with the rest of the evening looking nice! Any outdoor plans after the 6PM hour are looking good.
Tonight
Despite the showers and storms today, tonight is actually looking quite comfortable! Lows will settle into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies, and a barely noticeable north northeast wind at 4 to 7 mph.
Fathers' Day/First Day of Summer
Father's Day and your first day of summer are looking good during most of the daytime hours! Clouds will build in during the afternoon, but any rain and storms will hold off until the evening. The best timing at the moment is around 7 to 8PM. This is all as a larger and stronger system moves through the area, bringing moisture and instability to our atmosphere.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk extending into the I-69 counties for the Sunday night timeframe. This is a 2 out of 5 for risk categories, meaning a chance for scattered strong to severe storms (rather than isolated). Strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are the main impacts again with this system.
Temperatures will still manage the mid 80s tomorrow because we will have good sunshine in the morning, but also because we will catch the warm sector of this system. Expect the humidity to increase though because of the warmer airmass that will clip us.
We will continue to keep you updated on this through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
