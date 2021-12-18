Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Snow lovers can rejoice as we have snowfall back in the area this morning! The main theme is snow for our Saturday, we'll then see more sunshine on Sunday.
Today
Out the door this morning snow is spread all around Mid-Michigan. We're seeing some accumulations on roadways already which will create some slick travel this morning. If you're headed out to any family gatherings or doing any holiday shopping, be sure to take it easy out there!
The system to our south bringing us the snowfall has absorbed any leftover energy from a disturbance that was over the Dakotas. That will lead to continued occasional snow during the daytime hour which will eventually taper off during the evening. Thanks to some northeasterly flow during the daytime, there will be some lake enhancement to snow accumulations around the Bay and in the Thumb. These locations will also be the last to see snowfall leaving the area tonight.
Snow totals will be light overall, with 1"-2" expected along I-69, across the Thumb, and along the north shore of the Bay. The Tri-Cities will be near the dividing line, with lighter amounts of 1" or less north and west.
Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach the middle 30s, staying right around normal for mid-December.
Tonight
During the overnight hours, our wind flow will continue to turn to the north northwest, but only at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle in the lower 20s regionwide, feeling like the upper teens at times. Past a stray flurry tonight, cloud coverage will decrease leading to sunshine by Sunday morning.
Sunday
We're back to brighter skies for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a slight chance for a few flurries. Temperatures will hold the level in the low 30s, seasonable for this time of year!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.