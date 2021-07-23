Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Friday has been going well so far, and we hope you're gearing up for another weekend! Stormy weather is the headline for Saturday, but Sunday looks to be much nicer.
Afternoon
Highs today will reach the 80 degree mark on the back of an overall southerly wind flow. Sustained wind speeds today will be around 5 to 10 mph. Some folks will warmer up a little slower just due to heavier cloud cover for some as we head through the lunch hour.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up this afternoon now that we have more moisture available. No severe weather is expected, but expect a heavier downpour if you do fall under a storm this afternoon. With this being more of the "popcorn" variety of storms, activity will be hit-or-miss. Essentially, the ingredients are there for rain to form, but there's no guarantee you will see a shower or storm in your exact location. If you have any outdoor plans, just be sure to keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here!
Tonight
Activity quiets down headed into the overnight hours, but more showers and storms are possible, especially in the latter half up north. There will be more activity as you wake up to start your Saturday. Lows will remain mild in the upper 60s near 70, and conditions will also remain muggy.
Saturday
Those showers and storms up north will begin to track southeast during the daytime hours as the frontal complex to our west begins migrating eastward. How quickly those showers and storms move southward will dictate our severe weather chances on Saturday.
Before we get to that, know that it won't be an all day, every second rain on Saturday. You'll need to stay weather aware, but there will be windows of dry time.
An earlier arrival will likely limit how much instability (storm fuel) we can build up, limiting our severe chances a bit. However, if we're able to stay dry for a longer period of time, we'll be able to build that up a little more, and severe storms will have a better chance to develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (15%) for scattered severe storms on Saturday. If strong to severe storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail would be the main hazards, along with any downpours.
Areas in northern lower Michigan will have more of an isolated chance for severe weather during the morning, with an earlier arrival of rain expected.
Highs on Saturday should warm back up into the middle 80s in our warmest locations.
Showers and thunderstorms should wind down into Saturday night and once they come to an end, we'll be in good shape the rest of the weekend. Overnight lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s on Saturday night.
Sunday
Mostly sunny skies take over for the second half of the weekend and our humidity levels should drop a bit on Sunday as well. But the trade off will be limited, with highs expected to jump back into the middle and upper 80s on Sunday.
Outdoor plans, outside of the heat, should be full go, with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight lows into Monday morning should be more tolerable, with middle 60s expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.