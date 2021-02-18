Thursday's snow proved to be little more than a nuisance, but that nuisance will persist into Friday.
Overnight
Steadier light snow from Thursday evening will taper off to lingering snow showers overnight. Most of the snow showers will track in from Lake Huron, thanks to northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph, but additional accumulation will amount to nothing more than a dusting.
Remain alert for slick spots on the roads overnight and into Friday morning. Lows will drop to the low and middle teens.
Friday
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with snow showers taking a brief lull during the morning hours. Winds will pivot into the WNW after midday, triggering a new round of lake effect snow showers that will linger into Friday night. Snow showers may produce an additional dusting, but no significant new accumulation is expected.
Highs on Friday will again top the mid 20s, with wind chills holding closer to the teens.
Stay warm, everyone!
