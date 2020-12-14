Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a significantly quieter end to the weekend than the beginning, with just a cloudy and cold Sunday. Similar conditions look to stick around much of this week, with no significant storm systems on the horizon as we approach Christmas next week. Hard to believe we're that close!
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, temperatures aren't too bad for mid-December with readings in the 20s and 30s. Wind chills are a bit colder with some dropping into the teens and low 20s this morning, brought to us by a southwesterly wind this morning around 5 to 15 miles per hour. '
With a cold front set to pass through today, we don't expect temperatures to move all that much, with middle 30s expected to be the warmest we get this afternoon. Wind chills will likely feel like the teens and 20s much of the day with a west northwesterly flow taking over around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
As that cold front passes through, a few scattered snow showers and flurries will be possible, especially the farther west and northwest you go toward Lake Michigan. Any of these snow showers today are not expected to be all that significant, with minimal accumulation, if any.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start today, but we'll have a chance to see some occasional cloud breaks this afternoon and evening. The same will be true overnight, providing temperatures a chance to really fall off considering how cold they are today.
Expect lows tonight to be primarily in the teens, with wind chills dropping into the single digits for Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.