Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend.
After a cloudy stretch much of last week, it was nice to get the sun back for much of the weekend. As soon as that sun arrived for a few days, in typical winter fashion, it's already going away with plenty of clouds to kick off a brand new workweek.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are pretty typical January fare with mostly teens under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Wind chills are running just a bit cooler, with a few readings in the single digits, with a northwest flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Highs should manage to warm up into the middle 20s to around 30 this afternoon, but as they do so, our northwesterly flow picks up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Wind gusts will likely top out between 25 to 30 miles per hour, which should keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.
Mostly cloudy skies should hang tough as well, with the chance for a few scattered flurries and light snow showers today. The best chance for the light snow showers that are slightly more intense than flurries would be found in the Thumb and in areas closer to Lake Michigan in our northwesterly zones near M-55. Any accumulation today would be minor.
Any flurries and light snow should wind down this evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Our breezy northwesterly wind will gradually relax and turn primarily westerly, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle teens to around 20.
Tuesday
Beyond a few flurries through the first half of the day, Tuesday should remain fairly quiet through the first half of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with winds turning more southerly.
Highs are expected to warm up into the 30s on Tuesday, feeling more like the teens still with a southerly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour.
As the afternoon goes on and an area of low pressure passes by to our north, our next round of snow gets set to move in later in the afternoon into the evening hours. At the moment, this round of snow looks to bring the best chances to the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb, and northward. Areas south of these regions will still have a chance for a few flakes, but the chances will drop off as you get closer to I-69.
This snow will stick around through the evening, before pulling away into Wednesday morning. Accumulations look minor, with around 1" or so near M-55 in the far north, dropping off to generally less than 1" as you go south.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
